Idris Elba for James Bond: Fans petition filmmakers after report reignites rumors

Elba, Idris Elba. If fans have their way, Elba would be the next actor to be cast as James Bond and the first black man to take the role.

The rumors were swirling on Friday that the 45-year-old actor could be the favorite for the role after a report in a British celebrity gossip newspaper that the producer was considering it, causing fans to petition filmmakers on social media.

Daniel Craig, 50, has starred in four Bond films since 2006. He's scheduled to take one more turn as the iconic character in a Bond film expected out next year.

After that, producer Barbara Broccoli said "it is time" to cast a minority James Bond, according the Daily Star, who spoke to a friend of hers. Director Antoine Fuqua said Broccoli told him that she's sure there will be a minority actor cast in the role at some point in the future, Fuqua reportedly told the magazine. Fuqua, a director known for films like The Magnificent Seven, said he could see the Golden Globe-winning star of Luther taking up the role.

"Idris could do it if he was in shape," the director told The Daily Star. "You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that."

The report sent fans into a frenzy, with many agreeing Elba would be perfect.

