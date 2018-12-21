Countdown Chicago 2019

ABC 7's New Year's Eve celebration, a Chicago tradition for the past 27 years, is still going strong! COUNTDOWN CHICAGO, the city's longest running local New Year's Eve show, will once again ring in the New Year on Monday, December 31st at 11:08 PM!COUNTDOWN CHICAGO was one of the most watched local programs in Chicago in 2018! The countdown to 2019 special will feature four different locations in and around town with some of the hottest parties, musical talent, dancers, and fireworks while making some midnight madness with a monumental pierogi drop!December 31, 1991 marked the beginning of ABC 7's annual broadcast of New Year's Eve specials.ABC 7'sand, two of Chicago's most recognized broadcasters, will team up for their 18th stint as co-hosts ushering in the New Year for Chicagoans. Janet and Mark will be live from the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills resort to bring the style, romance and sound of Frank Sinatra and the boys to life. Straight from Las Vegas to the Western suburbs, The Rat Pack is Back, features the music of Frank, Sammy, Dino and a sizzling 15-piece Big Band.Joining Davies and Giangreco for the biggest night of the year are members of the ABC 7's Eyewitness News team, anchor, reporter, meteorologistand from ABC 7's Windy City LIVE,andChicago's own favorite daytime co-hosts, Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini get things rockin' with a New Year's bash at Theatre on the Lake. Viewers will be treated to a champagne chandelier, and performances by New Moon Chicago & Balloon Drop and then, it will be all eyes to the sky for a stunning aerialist performance.Next, Cheryl Scott and Terrell Brown will take it live at one of Chicago's most glamorous and historic venues, the Lyric Opera House. This 1929 crown jewel of architectural spaces will be the scene of a hip Phantom of the Opera themed party. Cheryl and Terrell will spotlight a special performance by the acclaimed and mesmerizing Chicago Hiplet Ballerinas. Sean Mac, Kid Clay and Windie Indie will also add to the celebration.And always ready to give Chicago viewers something unique and entertaining, Liz Nagy and COUNTDOWN CHICAGO go to Whiting, Indiana for a one-of-a kind event. Yes, we'll be ringing in the New Year with the Knights of Columbus, when for the 3rd consecutive year, they'll drop a gigantic, illuminated pierogi from a 90-foot crane at midnight! The Pierogi Drop will be punctuated with entertainment from Underground Prophets and the grand finale fireworks.is the executive producer of