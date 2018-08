"Midland" is one of the hottest bands in country music right now.ABC7 Eyewitness News' Stacey Baca chatted with band members Mark, Cameron and Jess about their latest hit single, "Drinking Problem," what they were up to in Chicago and the upcoming Country Music Awards Fest.CMA Fest is hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini. You can see it Wednesday, August 8, right here on ABC7.