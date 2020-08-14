Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus News: Off-Broadway's 'Golden Girls Live' goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK CITY -- While New York City theaters remain shut down, a couple of performers have moved online to try and entertain their fans while the pandemic continues.

Peter and John Mac perform in drag as the Golden Girls in a loving tribute to the TV sitcom that ran for seven seasons ending in 1992.

The award-winning sitcom may have gone off the air 28 years ago, but these two fans never forgot them.

"We take some of the old ideas and we build new shows around them," said Peter Mac, who channels the late Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo.

His husband, John Mac, plays the late, great Beatrice Arthur's character, Dorothy Zbornak.

"Usually this hallway is lined with people getting ready to see 'The Golden Girls Live,'" Peter said of The Producers Club Theaters on West 44th Street.

Related: Broadway cleaners determined to stay afloat amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The announcement that Broadway shows would remain shut down until next year amid the coronavirus pandemic was bad news for all who make their living in the theater, but it also put



The pair has appeared as the Golden Girls almost 2,000 times, but the Off-Broadway theater where they perform is closed along with all the other venues.

"No two shows are the same, and we need the audiences interaction to be successful," John said. "And I said, 'There's no way we can make this work online.' And Peter said, 'Yes we can.'"

There are challenges, of course, the least of which is the lack of an audience.

"It breaks my heart," Peter said. "It absolutely breaks my heart, because you feed off of them. It's a marriage between an audience and a performer."
But as the old adage goes, the show must go on.

"We've got to keep live theater going with this virtual theater," Peter said. "Until we're allowed to have people in these seats again."

Related: Public Theater honors healthcare workers with online play 'The Line'
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has more on the online play honoring New York City's healthcare workers.


Peter does another show as Judy Garland, and both are available online at a moderate cost:

For more, check out GoldenGirlsLiveOnStage.com and TheJudyGarlandShow.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymidtownmanhattanoff broadwaycoronavirus new york cityentertainmentcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemictheatersandy kenyoncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police to flood downtown with 1K officers this weekend
Search for missing United Airlines exec underway in Lemont
Protesters plan to shut down Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday
Illinois reports most new COVID-19 cases since May
RZA creates jingle to replace ice cream song with racist ties
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
COVID-19 patient marries fiancée at San Antonio hospital
Show More
13 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area during derecho, NWS says
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Farmer's Fridge now delivering healthy meals to 6 states
Vanessa Guillen's family gives tearful testimony at her memorial
Gary, Marquette Park beaches reopen after COVID-19 closure
More TOP STORIES News