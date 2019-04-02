Arts & Entertainment

'Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical' hits Chicago stage

"Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical" comes to life on stage in Chicago this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The manipulative world of Manhattan plays out as two step-siblings set out to destroy an innocent girl. "Cruel Intentions" comes to life on stage in Chicago this week.

The 90s cult-classic film is now a musical, featuring songs like "Bittersweet Symphony." Betsy Stewart, the Northwestern University alumna who plays Annette Hargrove, stopped by ABC7 to talk about the show.

"Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical" is now playing through Sunday April 14 at Broadway in Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. There is some nudity and explicit language. Tickets start at $35.

