D23 2019 Expo: Schedule and news for ultimate Disney fan event

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- This weekend, Disney lovers will come from far and wide for the D23 Expo, billed as the "largest Disney fan event in the world," to celebrate all things Disney.

WHAT IS D23 EXPO?

The three-day event kicks off on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California just down the street from Disneyland. According to Disney, the bi-annual event "celebrates all the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company under one roof, including the best of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, products, online, music, live entertainment, and more."

WHAT HAPPENS AT D23 EXPO?

When the D23 Expo was last held in 2017, Disney's announcements included new rides and other updates to its theme parks, casting announcements for upcoming films and the name and large-scale model reveal for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Disney also released first looks at several of its upcoming films.

This year, Disney is expected to preview content from its upcoming Disney+ streaming service, which will feature movies and television shows from the company's vast library of content as well as new content created specifically for the service when it launches in November. 2019 also marks the first year that National Geographic will have a presence at D23 after Disney acquired an interest in the National Geographic Society's for-profit media business earlier this year.

Disney will induct its class of 2019 Disney Legends, including Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer.

There's also a "Secret Walt Disney Company Project" event on the schedule for Saturday afternoon. More information about that project is expected to be announced on Thursday, Aug. 22.

D23 EXPO SCHEDULE

Disney has posted the full schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the D23 Expo website. Here are some of the highlights, all in Pacific time:

Friday

  • 10:30 a.m.: Disney Legends Ceremony
  • 12:30 p.m.: The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
  • 3:30 p.m.: Disney+ Showcase
  • 5:30 p.m.: Disney+ Screening: "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.: Women of Impact: Meet the National Geographic Explorers Changing the World
  • 12:30 p.m.: Haunted Mansion: Celebrating 50 Years
  • 1:30 p.m.: Secret Walt Disney Company Project
  • 3 p.m.: The "ish" Universe: "black-ish," "grown-ish" and "mixed-ish"
  • 3:30 p.m.: Disney on Broadway in Concert: A 25th Anniversary Celebration
  • 5:30 p.m.: MARVEL COMICS: Marvel 80th Anniversary


D23 EXPO LIVE STREAM

If you can't make it to Anaheim for all the Disney fun, the company will offer a live stream of selected events and presentations across various social media platforms.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
