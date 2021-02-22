Arts & Entertainment

Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk announces breakup after 28 years

NEW YORK -- Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk have announced they're breaking up after 28 years.

The electronic performers shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called "Epilogue.''

A publicist for the group confirmed the break up.

Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with One More Time,'' Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'' and Get Lucky.'' They released their debut album in 1993.

At the 2014 Grammys, Daft Punk won album of the year for Random Access Memories'' and made history as the first electronic act to win the highest honor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldfrancegrammy award
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boys, 13 and 14, charged in armed carjacking
Teen, 2 others ID'd after 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Suspected drunk driver survives crash off WI ramp
Snow melt concerns: What you can do to prepare
2 shot at Summit bar
NASA to unveil new video of rover landing on Mars today
Show More
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Pritzker to sign bill requiring use of body cameras for officers
Teen boy fatally shot in Little Village among 18 shot in weekend violence
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Inmate fatally stabs prison guard, critically injures another in IN
More TOP STORIES News