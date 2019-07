Daily dose of cute: 5 furry friends to adopt now in and around Chicago

Lucy, guinea pig

Lacie, guinea pig

Nutmeg, guinea pig

Posh Spice, rabbit

Waffles, rabbit

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable guinea pigs and rabbits up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Chicago, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of pets currently available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly locals.Lucy is a female guinea pig currently residing at Friends of Petraits From Lucy's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt Lucy at Petfinder Lacie is a female guinea pig being kept at Friends of Petraits From Lacie's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt Lacie at Petfinder Nutmeg is a male short-haired guinea pig mix being cared for at Friends of Petraits From Nutmeg's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt Nutmeg at Petfinder Posh Spice is a female rabbit being cared for at Red Door Animal Shelter Posh Spice loves cats. Her vaccinations aren't up to date quite yet, but she's been spayed. She has mastered her house training etiquette.No dogs, please: Posh Spice is looking for a dog-free forever home.Read more about how to adopt Posh Spice at Petfinder Waffles is a female rabbit currently residing at ALIVE Rescue Her vaccinations aren't up to date quite yet, but she's been spayed.From Waffles's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt Waffles at Petfinder ---