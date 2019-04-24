Daily dose of cute: 5 furry friends to adopt now in and around Chicago

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of pets currently available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly locals.
Lucy, guinea pig
Lucy is a female guinea pig currently residing at Friends of Petraits.
From Lucy's caretaker:
Lucy is a beautiful and petite one-year-old female brown and tan guinea pig looking for loving guardian. This poor girl ended up at Chicago Animal Care and Control when her human was arrested and incarcerated. She may possibly live comfortably with another female guinea pig, or right next to one in another cage. Guinea pigs typically enjoy the company of others. Lucy would love a home with people who will interact with her daily, keep her well fed, and keep her habitat nice and clean.
Read more about how to adopt Lucy at Petfinder.
Lacie, guinea pig
Lacie is a female guinea pig being kept at Friends of Petraits.
From Lacie's caretaker:
Lacie is an extremely beautiful, sweet and handle-able tri-color, three-year-old calico Abyssinian female guinea pig looking for loving guardian. Lacie spent her last few years with a couple other female guinea pigs, when they passed, she was left all alone. She would make a nice partner for another female guinea pig. Guinea pigs are happier in pairs, or at least in a cage next to other guinea pigs.
Read more about how to adopt Lacie at Petfinder.
Nutmeg, guinea pig
Nutmeg is a male short-haired guinea pig mix being cared for at Friends of Petraits.
From Nutmeg's caretaker:
Nutmeg is hunky, handsome and handle-able, two-year-old. caramel and white male guinea pig looking for loving guardian. Nutmeg's mom is getting ready to go to college and unfortunately he can't go with her. He is happy, active and might get along with the right male partner guinea pig, or can at least keep one company from the other side of a fence. He has been housed near other guinea pigs, however has not shared a cage with one recently. Even being caged next to another pig seems to make life happier for guinea pigs.
Read more about how to adopt Nutmeg at Petfinder.
Posh Spice, rabbit
Posh Spice is a female rabbit being cared for at Red Door Animal Shelter.
Posh Spice loves cats. Her vaccinations aren't up to date quite yet, but she's been spayed. She has mastered her house training etiquette.
No dogs, please: Posh Spice is looking for a dog-free forever home.
Read more about how to adopt Posh Spice at Petfinder.
Waffles, rabbit
Waffles is a female rabbit currently residing at ALIVE Rescue.
Her vaccinations aren't up to date quite yet, but she's been spayed.
From Waffles's caretaker:
Hi, I'm Waffles. I can be a little shy and will need an adopter who is experienced with rabbits.
Read more about how to adopt Waffles at Petfinder.
---
