Daily Herald: Predicting the Oscars

Predicting the Oscars

Predicting the Oscars is always a gamble, but this year's Best Picture race has critics divided. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Predicting the Oscars is always a gamble, but this year's Best Picture race has critics divided. Will the top prize go to Martin McDonagh's explosive drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" or Guillermo del Toro's lavish "The Shape of Water?" Or could Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stage an upset? Daily Herald film critic Dann Gire weighed in with Oscar predictions.

You can read this story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, March 4, 2018, or online at dailyherald.com.
