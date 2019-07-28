Daily Herald: Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The rock band McCrae was named the winner of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent for 2019 on Saturday.
The Sauk Valley-based band wowed the judges and crowds at a finale concert featuring the competition's Top 10 finalists at the Little Italy Fest-West at Addison's Centennial Park.
The group stopped by ABC 7 Chicago's studios to talk about their performance and what's next after the competition.
McCrae is composed of lead vocalist/guitarist Bradley McClendon of Sterling, drummer Ben Vanderlaan of Morrison and bassist Miles Glenn of Dixon.
On Saturday the group performed their original song "Lonely Place," which featured a guest brass contingent for the climax.
As the grand prize winner, McCrae receives a development package with website development, a custom video, mentor and photo sessions.
The winner also gets the choice of a trip for two to either Nashville to meet with music agencies or Cleveland to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (airfare, hotel and $200 cash are included with either trip).
