ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Danai Gurira, playwright, zombie slayer and 'Black Panther' warrior, honored in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

"Walking Dead" actress Danai Gurira, who is a playwright who played a warrior in "Black Panther," was honored by the Steppenwolf Theatre.

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Danai Gurira, a Tony-nominated playwright who also plays a zombie slayer and Marvel superstar on screen, was honored Monday in Chicago.

She was honored during the Steppenwolf Theatre's 10th annual Women in the Arts luncheon. Currently, one of her early works, "Familiar," is gracing the Chicago theater's stage.

"It's very important to me that women get their voices heard and artistically like in so many other fields women don't get the opportunities or the platform. I am very passionate about that," said Gurira, who plays Michonne on AMC's "The Walking Dead" and was warrior Okoye in the "Black Panther" movie.

Born in Iowa to Zimbabwean parents, Gurira wrote "Familiar" as a dramedy about a Zimbabwean-American family struggling with acceptance of Midwest life while feeling the pull of Africa.

"My work is always about bridging seeming gaps, chasms between different cultures. All that abide in me so to see this connection hit that pulse," she said.

Awards season is coming up and nominations are starting to roll in for the ground-breaking Marvel adventure, "Black Panther."

"We're all on a blessed journey with this and it just feels great," Gurira said.

Gurira was also recently appointed as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for women's rights.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentBlack PanthertheatermarvelawardcelebrityLincoln ParkChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best charity events in Chicago this week
Seasonal and holiday events worth seeking out in Chicago this week
Family and learning events worth seeking out in Chicago this week
Get in the groove: here's 4 best music events in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
29 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend since October
Geneva teachers, district officials reach tentative deal to end strike
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
Indiana HS football player arrested in death of pregnant cheerleader
Home invader hits woman with wine bottle, porcelain dish in Boystown, police say
Stranger gives up seat on flight for mom, baby flying to children's hospital
WATCH: Vehicle crashes through Wilmington bait shop
New Mexico teacher motivates through music
Show More
Toddler reconnects with nurse who saved his life
Police cancel alert about man luring kids near Morgan Park HS after he was ID'd as family member
TIME Person of the Year 2018 shortlist
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slit her throat, police say
VIDEO: Elderly woman run over by purse snatcher at McDonald's
More News