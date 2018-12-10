Danai Gurira, a Tony-nominated playwright who also plays a zombie slayer and Marvel superstar on screen, was honored Monday in Chicago.She was honored during the Steppenwolf Theatre's 10th annual Women in the Arts luncheon. Currently, one of her early works, "Familiar," is gracing the Chicago theater's stage."It's very important to me that women get their voices heard and artistically like in so many other fields women don't get the opportunities or the platform. I am very passionate about that," said Gurira, who plays Michonne on AMC's "The Walking Dead" and was warrior Okoye in the "Black Panther" movie.Born in Iowa to Zimbabwean parents, Gurira wrote "Familiar" as a dramedy about a Zimbabwean-American family struggling with acceptance of Midwest life while feeling the pull of Africa."My work is always about bridging seeming gaps, chasms between different cultures. All that abide in me so to see this connection hit that pulse," she said.Awards season is coming up and nominations are starting to roll in for the ground-breaking Marvel adventure, "Black Panther.""We're all on a blessed journey with this and it just feels great," Gurira said.Gurira was also recently appointed as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for women's rights.