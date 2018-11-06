Dance, laugh and learn: 4 ways to make the most of your week in Chicago

'What Makes Us Human? Lessons from the Study of Wild Chimpanzees' at Lincoln Park Zoo

From a chat about chimpanzees' connection to humans to a silent disco ahead of the Bears' showdown with the Lions, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Learn about humankind's closest living relative, the chimpanzee, from John Mitani, a professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan. Mitani, who has conducted a 23-year study of chimpanzees in Uganda, will discuss the relationship and similarities between humans and chimpanzees.Thursday, November 8, 6-7:30 p.m.Cafe Brauer at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2021 N. Stockton Drive$10Join the all-female standup comedy group Feminine Comique at The Promontory this Thursday evening. The troupe is partnering with the Chicago Department of Public Health to present a night of storytelling dedicated to Chicago's women of color.Thursday, November 8, 7 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. WFree with RSVPSpend your Saturday night conducting science experiments while sipping on pop-rock cocktails with the Illinois Science Council and other science enthusiasts. There will also be food, beer and wine, and a raffle to win scientific prizes.Saturday, November 10, 8-11 p.m.D.I.R.T.T. Environmental Showroom, 325 N. Wells St., Floor 10$68 - $100Before the Bears play the Lions on Sunday, get bumped up at the "Detroit vs Chicago Silent Party," hosted by Urban Fetes. DJs from Chicago and Detrwill compete for your attention on your wireless headphones as you dance the night away.Saturday, November 10, 9:30 p.m.-Sunday, November 11, 2 a.m.The Bar 10 Doors, 1251 W. Taylor St.$10-$15