Dance, laugh and learn: 4 ways to make the most of your week in Chicago

'What Makes Us Human? Lessons from the Study of Wild Chimpanzees' at Lincoln Park Zoo
Learn about humankind's closest living relative, the chimpanzee, from John Mitani, a professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan. Mitani, who has conducted a 23-year study of chimpanzees in Uganda, will discuss the relationship and similarities between humans and chimpanzees.
When: Thursday, November 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Cafe Brauer at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2021 N. Stockton Drive
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Feminine Comique at The Promontory
Join the all-female standup comedy group Feminine Comique at The Promontory this Thursday evening. The troupe is partnering with the Chicago Department of Public Health to present a night of storytelling dedicated to Chicago's women of color.
When: Thursday, November 8, 7 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Admission: Free with RSVP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Illinois Science Council's Science Cocktail Party
Spend your Saturday night conducting science experiments while sipping on pop-rock cocktails with the Illinois Science Council and other science enthusiasts. There will also be food, beer and wine, and a raffle to win scientific prizes.
When: Saturday, November 10, 8-11 p.m.
Where: D.I.R.T.T. Environmental Showroom, 325 N. Wells St., Floor 10
Admission: $68 - $100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Silent 'Detroit vs Chicago Party
Before the Bears play the Lions on Sunday, get bumped up at the "Detroit vs Chicago Silent Party," hosted by Urban Fetes. DJs from Chicago and Detrwill compete for your attention on your wireless headphones as you dance the night away.
When: Saturday, November 10, 9:30 p.m.-Sunday, November 11, 2 a.m.
Where: The Bar 10 Doors, 1251 W. Taylor St.
Admission: $10-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets