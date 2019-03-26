Danny DeVito stars as ringmaster in 'Dumbo'

Actor Danny DeVito spoke to ABC7's Janet Davies about his role as ringmaster in the dazzling new version of "Dumbo," a beloved story that's over 75 years old."It's the ultimate, because you capture the audience, you have them right in the palm of your hand, you know, they're excited to see the circus!" DeVito said. "And in our case, we have the special Dumbo, this elephant that can fly, oh my, my, have you ever seen an elephant fly? Well, you're gonna in this movie."On working with director Tim Burton, DeVito said: "Every time you go to work he's painting with light, with sets and people and just putting it all into that viewfinder, so it's an amazing magical experience working with Tim."DeVito also had the chance to work with several circus performers."All of the people in our circus were tumblers, jugglers, contortionists, high wire artists, everything that you could imagine, the only thing we didn't have in our circus was animals," DeVito said. "It meant a lot to Tim I know and it means a lot to all of us to send out that message about animals in captivity. All the heartfelt, caring, empathetic things that you need to go through life, the lessons that you learn, are all in this movie and much, much more."When it comes to Chicago, there's just one thing DeVito can't get on board with."Chicago, Chicago! I've been there a lot, but you know, I'm from the East Coast, I'm from New Jersey and you know I'm Italian and you guys like deep dish pizza, I like really thin crust pizza and that's the way it is! I'm hungry!"