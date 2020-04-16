Coronavirus

Danny Trejo donates hundreds of meals to health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Actor and Los Angeles native Danny Trejo never fails to give back to his community, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

Danny Trejo donated hundreds of meals from Trejo's Tacos to health care workers at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. (@officialDannyT/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Danny Trejo never misses an opportunity to give back to his community. The Los Angeles native donated hundreds of meals from his Trejo's Tacos restaurants to health care workers at USC's Verdugo Hills Hospital on Wednesday.

"Right now I'm at Verdugo Hills Hospital, sitting with the real angels of Los Angeles," the 75-year-old actor said, donning a mask and latex gloves.

Trejo posted a 10-minute Instagram video of him and his Trejo's Tacos team handing out fresh bowls filled with their famous chicken, steak asada, carnitas and more.

"We can do our part with some food, but really, they're the ones [who] are saving lives," Trejo continued.

"Danny's always been there supporting the community and he's doing it again," a doctor on the scene added. "Thanks to him, everyone's getting excited, fighting on and taking care of the patients."

Trejo ended his video with the exclamation: "Support your doctors and nurses, listen to them!"

The taco king also teamed up with Good Morning America to deliver meals to frontline heroes at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.



This isn't the first time Trejo has stepped up for his community. Back in August, the "Machete" actor rescued a young special-needs child trapped in an overturned car.

EMBED More News Videos

Actor Danny Trejo discusses his rescue of a young special-needs child who was trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebritycharitycoronavirus californiaactorcoronaviruscommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19usc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
What to know about Indiana's 9,542 COVID-19 cases
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1K, 25K new cases
Stimulus check direct deposit issues reported during 1st round of payments
Artists collaborate to create COVID-19 coloring book
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago Weather: Snow expected to move in Thursday night
Download free activity sheets from Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers' Club
Show More
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 197 in 3,875 cases
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies
Resident reports 'chalk-like taste in mouth' days after Little Village demolition
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
More TOP STORIES News