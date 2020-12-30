Arts & Entertainment

Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of COVID-19 at 82

Dawn Wells, best known for her role on the classic sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died Wednesday from complications related to COVID-19. She was 82.

Wells, who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann in the long-running show, was a familiar face to millions of Americans.

The show ran for three seasons but is still airing on television worldwide in more than 30 languages.

Wells appeared on more than 150 TV shows as well as seven films and has starred in over 60 theatrical productions across the country.

A native of Reno, Nevada, Wells was Miss Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant.

