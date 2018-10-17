ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Delilah opens up about son's suicide in 'One Heart at a Time'

EMBED </>More Videos

Delilah is the most listened to woman on American radio. Her show is known to be heartfelt, hilarious and warm.

(CNN) A little more than a year after her 18-year-old son died by suicide, radio star Delilah Rene is sharing her pain.

The loss of her son, Zack, hit the mother of 13 hard, she said during an interview with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

"I couldn't write," she said. "I couldn't talk about it."

But the nighttime radio host was able to push through and complete her latest book, titled "One Heart at a Time."

She's hoping it will help further conversations about suicide.

"We need to talk about teenage suicide," Rene said. "We need to start having open conversations, as painful as they are, because it's epidemic."

After her son's death, Rene took a break from her syndicated radio show.

Her loyal listeners have helped her pull through, Rene said.

"So many listeners sent the most beautiful thoughts and prayers and shared their own stories of loss and grief and what helped them get through," she said.

Rene said one year later, she still struggles at times.

"I finish the show and that's when it hits," she said. "Because that was our time together. My son was a night owl."

(The-CNN-Wire & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Related Topics:
entertainmentradiobookssuicidemental health
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
Travel watch: Chicago to Mexico City, and back again
Beyond happy hour: The best food and drink events in Chicago this week
Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 free events in Chicago this week
The 4 best live music events in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
12 killed in shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Show More
Community meeting aims to address Hyde Park Halloween vandalism
Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS
4 injured in Buffalo Grove crash
Woman records mouse inside AMC theater
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
More News