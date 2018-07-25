A representative for Demi Lovato says she is awake and recovering with her family after the pop singer was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday for an overdose."Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," Lovato's representative said in a statement Tuesday evening. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."The statement did not provide any details on what led to the singer's hospitalization.Emergency officials confirmed they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato's block to the hospital after receiving a call at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday.TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalization based on sources.Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. On the song "Sober," she sings the lyrics: "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."In her YouTube documentary released last year called "Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated," she openly discusses her cocaine use and battles with alcohol.Fox said it would pull its episode of "Beat Shazam" featuring Lovato, which was to air Tuesday night."We have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family," the network said.Lovato was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City on Thursday.News crews gathered outside Lovato's home in the Hollywood Hills, where vehicles were seen entering and leaving Tuesday afternoon. Their occupants did not stop to speak to reporters.The hashtag #PrayForDemi trended on Twitter and several celebrities posted supportive words Tuesday, including Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley, Kesha, Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Kehlani and British electronic group Clean Bandit, whose current single "Solo" features Lovato.Ellen DeGeneres tweeted that "it breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."The singer-actress, who entered rehab in 2010, struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years, and she's become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.Lovato, who was a child actress on the TV series "Barney & Friends," broke on the scene as a teen on the Disney Channel film "Camp Rock" and the network series "Sonny with a Chance." She went on to become a multi-platinum pop star, launching Top 10 hits like "Sorry Not Sorry," ''Skyscraper," ''Heart Attack." Her 2015 album, "Confident," earned her a Grammy nomination for best pop vocal album.Demi Lovato has long been open about her struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.Her words are now taking on new meaning given her hospitalization Tuesday for an apparent drug overdose.The news was met with shock and sadness from friends and fans.Here's some of what Lovato has said in the past:The 25-year-old star told Access Hollywood in 2013 that she had a moment of reckoning when she was 19."I was going to the airport and I had a Sprite bottle just filled with vodka and it was just 9 in the morning and I was throwing up in the car and this was just to get on a plane to go back to L.A. to the sober living house that I was staying at," Lovato said. "I had all the help in the world, but I didn't want it."Lovato told British talk-show host Jonathan Ross last year that her parents got tough with her a few years back."I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me, but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my mom and dad (said I couldn't be around her) if I was doing stuff," she said.Her entire tribe has rallied around her during the tough times, Lovato said."I had family and really close friends and my manager; they all were by my side through everything," she said. "I wouldn't be here without them. My fans too, I feel they gave me a reason to live and I'm forever grateful."Last year the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was honored with the Spirit of Sobriety Award during the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular."Every day is a battle," she said."You just have to take it one day at a time; some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well," Lovato said, adding that she was seeing her therapist twice a week. "I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority."In 2015 Lovato was spokeswoman for the "Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health" campaign and talked to Women's Health about why she went public with her mental health issues."I remember sitting with my manager and my family and talking to them about whether or not to speak out about the issues that I was dealing with," she said. "I knew that there were two options: I could either not talk about my stint in rehab and hope that it went away, or I could talk about it and inspire people to get help for their issues, as well, so that's exactly what I did."Last month Lovato released the song "Sober" in which she revealed she had relapsed."I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again/I wanna be a role model, but I'm only human," Lovato sang.Soon after she tweeted a video of her emotional performance of the song in Lisbon, Portugal."Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life," she tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten."