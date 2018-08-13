The new musical "A Bronx Tale" takes you to the stoops of the New York City borough in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between his love for his and the mob boss he'd love to be."A Bronx Tale" is directed by Robert DeNiro and is coming to Chicago in 2019. It will one of 12 upcoming Broadway shows previewed at Monday night's Broadway in Chicago free annual summer concert.John Gardiner, who performed in "A Bronx Tale" on Broadway and who will perform at the free concert Monday night, stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness News to talk about the musical.Broadway in Chicago's annual free concert begins at 6:15 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. ABC7's Janet Davies is the host.Tickets for the Chicago performances of "A Bronx Tale" will go on sale this fall.