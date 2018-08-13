ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'A Bronx Tale,' directed by Robert DeNiro, featured at annual Broadway in Chicago concert

EMBED </>More Videos

The new musical "A Bronx Tale" takes you to the stoops of the New York City borough in the 1960's, where a young man is caught between his love for his and the mob boss he'd love t

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The new musical "A Bronx Tale" takes you to the stoops of the New York City borough in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between his love for his and the mob boss he'd love to be.

"A Bronx Tale" is directed by Robert DeNiro and is coming to Chicago in 2019. It will one of 12 upcoming Broadway shows previewed at Monday night's Broadway in Chicago free annual summer concert.

John Gardiner, who performed in "A Bronx Tale" on Broadway and who will perform at the free concert Monday night, stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness News to talk about the musical.

Broadway in Chicago's annual free concert begins at 6:15 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. ABC7's Janet Davies is the host.

Tickets for the Chicago performances of "A Bronx Tale" will go on sale this fall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicalbroadwayBroadway in Chicagoconcertfree concertChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Dance for Life Chicago to perform at Auditorium Theatre
Next on Windy City LIVE
Backlash over release of 'Slender Man' horror movie
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Near North Side gas leak shuts down Inner Lake Shore Drive
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Man wounded in shooting outside Hilton Hotel in South Loop
Woman hospitalized after barricading herself in room with daughter in Lawndale, police say
FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired
Show More
Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
Shots fired at, by Chicago police in Fernwood
Minn. deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Pepper spray used in Gold Coast store robbery
More News