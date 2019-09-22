Destinos Festival: Celebrating Latinos in theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Destinos is Chicago's annual, citywide, live, international theater festival dedicated to showcasing the Latino experience as told by Latino artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America.
CLATA, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, has announced the full schedule and ticketing information for Destinos - 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, September 19 - October 27, 2019.
For six weeks this fall, Chicagoans and visitors to the city can experience a rich, diverse array of Latino-themed shows, panels and student performances at venues large and small throughout the city.
Event Information: Destinos, 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival
Date: September 19-October 27
Address: Various locations
Ticket Prices: $15-$35
For the full schedule of performances or for more information on how to grab tickets, visit www.clata.org/destinos.
