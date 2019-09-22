Arts & Entertainment

Destinos Festival: Celebrating Latinos in theater

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Destinos is Chicago's annual, citywide, live, international theater festival dedicated to showcasing the Latino experience as told by Latino artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America.

CLATA, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, has announced the full schedule and ticketing information for Destinos - 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, September 19 - October 27, 2019.

For six weeks this fall, Chicagoans and visitors to the city can experience a rich, diverse array of Latino-themed shows, panels and student performances at venues large and small throughout the city.

Event Information: Destinos, 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

Date: September 19-October 27
Address: Various locations
Ticket Prices: $15-$35

For the full schedule of performances or for more information on how to grab tickets, visit www.clata.org/destinos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooplatino heritage monthlatinalatinosocietyarts & cultureu.s. & worldculture
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody, officer recovering after Saturday shooting
2 killed outside Roseland barbershop ID'd
Man, 45, killed in Hermosa hit and run
LIVE: Thousands to greet world leaders on Houston stage
Chicago shelter offers free animal adoptions Sunday
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, flooding likely Sunday
TODAY: Free marijuana expungement clinic, job fair
Show More
Suspect in Schaumburg mall crash taken to mental health facility: police
ART on theMART unveils Fall 2019 program
International art exhibit features Chicago area kids
Chicago Proud: Bikes For Lesotho spreads the joy of bicycling in South Africa
Basketball star from Blue Island recovers after New Mexico shooting
More TOP STORIES News