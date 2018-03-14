Personalize your weather by entering a location.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Diana Ross, Seal among performers coming to Ravinia this summer
Ravinia summer lineup
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Ravinia is out with this summer's lineup.
Some of the big names performing this summer include Diana Ross, Seal and Bryan Adams.
Welz Kauffman, Ravinia's president and CEO, visited ABC7 to talk about the concerts this summer.
For the full schedule,
click here
.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
