ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dirty Dancing' opens at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

"Dirty Dancing" runs Tuesday through June 3 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. (WLS)

The 1980s classic "Dirty Dancing" opens Tuesday night to a sold-out crowd at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

You know the story. Johnny teaches Baby how to dance during a summer vacation with her family. The two fall in love despite challenges from her father. The music is also so recognizable.

Aaron Patrick Craven, who plays Johnny, and Kaleigh Courts, who plays Baby, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the show, which runs through June 3.

Matinee and evening showings are available. Ticket start at $20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheater
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News