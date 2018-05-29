'Dirty Dancing' opens at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago

The 1980s classic "Dirty Dancing" opens Tuesday night to a sold-out crowd at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.You know the story. Johnny teaches Baby how to dance during a summer vacation with her family. The two fall in love despite challenges from her father. The music is also so recognizable.Aaron Patrick Craven, who plays Johnny, and Kaleigh Courts, who plays Baby, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the show, which runs through June 3.Matinee and evening showings are available. Ticket start at $20.