disney+ streaming service

Disney+ 'High School Musical' series sneak peek to air on ABC

BURBANK, Calif. -- "High School Musical" fans will get a sneak peek at the series coming to Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, next month.

The pilot episode of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will air for one night only on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 8, four days before Disney+ launches with the rest of the series.

The show follows a group of 10 drama students and faculty members at East High, where the original "High School Musical" movie was filmed. Over the course of 10 episodes, the characters count down from auditions to opening night of the school's first-ever production of "High School Musical: The Musical" while experiencing budding romance and facing rivalries and faltering friendships.

Disney+ will also offer other original shows and movies including "The Mandalorian," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" and "Lady and the Tramp." Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this television station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisney channelabcdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Calumet City mall reopens after 2 injured in drive-by shooting Police search for gunman
Chicago gets set for marathon weekend
Notre Dame to host 1st debate in 2020 presidential race
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview
Padres pitcher accused of breaking into Ariz. home through doggie door
Show More
Texas man killed in front of daughter as he greeted her at door
Gun charge filed in pursuit where officer was struck by squad car
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Body found washed up on Northerly Island: police
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
More TOP STORIES News