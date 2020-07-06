Arts & Entertainment

Disney+ sees big jump in downloads thanks to 'Hamilton'

Streaming service Disney+ sees a big spike in downloads over the holiday weekend thanks to the premiere of "Hamilton."
GLENDALE, Calif. -- Disney+ saw a big jump in downloads over the July 4 holiday weekend in the U.S. thanks to the debut of "Hamilton." According to numbers out Monday from research firm Apptopia, Disney+ mobile app downloads were 72.4% higher in the U.S. over the weekend than the average of the four previous June weekends.

The worldwide figures exclude India and Japan; and the numbers reflect mobile downloads via the Apple and Android app stores only.

Hamilton's running time is just under three hours, and its run on Disney+ is open-ended.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

EMBED More News Videos

Beyonce's new visual album titled "Black Is King" is coming exclusively to Disney Plus next month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthamiltondisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & worldtheatermusical
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Beyonce's album 'Black Is King' coming exclusively to Disney+
'Hamilton' on Disney Plus: Meet the cast!
Disney+ releases 'Out,' featuring Pixar's first gay lead character
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
87 shot, 17 fatally, in July 4th weekend violence
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 614
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Chicago 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states takes effect
Chicago launches Utility Billing Relief program to help with water, sewer bills
These activities put you most at risk of getting COVID-19
Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 796, cases surpass 32K
Show More
1-year-old dead after fatal pit bull attack in Joliet
5 Chicago businesses fined for failure to follow social distancing guidelines
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge COVID-19 can spread in air
1 in custody in connection with fatal shooting 7-year-old girl on West Side
Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News