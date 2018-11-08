ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney a capella group to perform at Chicago Theatre

DCapella sings the Disney songs you know and love, like Moana's "How Far I'll Go," Frozen's "Let It Go" and Aladdin's "A Whole New World."

CHICAGO --
Disney's highly-acclaimed a cappella group is going on tour and coming to the Chicago Theatre in March.

Seven voices make up the group. Sojourner Brown, Orlando Dixon, Antonio Fernandez, Morgan Keene, Shelley Regner, Joe Santoni and RJ Woessner joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about the songs they'll be performing.

To purchase tickets, visit dcappellalive.com.
