Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official

Disney and Fox announce blockbuster deal: Rebecca Jarvis reports during ABC's Good Morning America on December 14, 2017.

The Disney family is getting a little bigger.

At 12:02 a.m. EST Wednesday, Disney will officially acquire 21st Century Fox.

It's a $71.3 billion deal that's been in the making since 2017.

The new merger seems to be putting a halt to some projects, like "The New Mutants" and the "Deadpool" movies.

But, it also means that the X-Men may have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

The video above is from a previously published story.
