disney

Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

Who's ready for more Disney magic?

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.



Nearly 13 million people tuned in for the first singalong, which aired April 16 and featured enchanting performances from Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, John Stamos and many more.

The reprise's celebrity lineup will be announced on a later date.

Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Watch "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" Sunday, May 10, at 7|6 c on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneycoronavirusabcmusic newsfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Go behind the scenes of 'The Mandalorian' in new Disney+ docu-series
What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2K
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain Wednesday
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
Show More
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
2 in custody after breaking into parked vehicles in Gold Coast
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Hundreds crowd NYC streets for funeral during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News