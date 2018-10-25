ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney Junior Dance Party on tour

Your kids watch them on TV, now they can see them in person.

Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Your kids watch them on TV, now they can see them in person.

The "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" features appearances from Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins and other popular characters. For the first time, the star of the hit show "Fancy Nancy" will make a live appearance.

The tour is making a stop this Sunday October 28th at the Chicago Theatre.

The show features some new music just for this tour and a giant Mickey Mouse shaped DJ booth.

Kids and their families are invited to share what might be the first-ever concert experience for the little ones. And they can have fun showing off their moves at the biggest dance party around.

Disney is the parent company of ABC 7 Chicago
