Disney Movie Moments program brings films to La Rabida Children's Hospital patients

Penelope, a character from the "Wreck-It Ralph" children's movie, visited with patients at La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Penelope, a character from the "Wreck-It Ralph" children's movie, made a special visit Saturday to young patients at La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago.

As part of the Disney Movie Moments program, characters from some big blockbuster movies prove that laughter is the best medicine.
The program brings films to children's hospitals shortly after their theatrical debut. On Saturday, children watched the "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel, called "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

"Our patients may not otherwise have an opportunity to see a first run movie and certainly to meet characters that they know and love," said Michele Wysoglad, of La Rabida Children's Hospital.

There was also a meet-and-greet with some of the film's animators.

"I hope they love the movie we all worked really hard on it and i hope they have a little break from tests and procedures and can just be a kid and enjoy the film," said Disney animator Rachel Bibb.

The goal of Disney Movie Moments is to provide comfort and inspiration to families with children facing serious illness, which was appreciated by La Rabida patients.

Geneen Hoover was treated for asthma at La Rabida when she was younger. Now, her children get care here.

"We always went to events and stuff so for my kids to come to events like this, it's great," Hoover said.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago.
