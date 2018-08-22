DISNEY

Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market

EMBED </>More Videos

The Walt Disney Co. is offering to pay full tuition for hourly workers who want to earn a college degree. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
The Walt Disney Co. is offering to pay full tuition for hourly workers who want to earn a college degree, finish a high school diploma or learn a new skill, the entertainment giant said Wednesday.

As many as 80,000 hourly workers in the United States could be eligible for the program, which pays upfront tuition for employees taking online classes starting this fall.

Disney initially will invest $50 million into the "Disney Aspire" program and up to $25 million a year after that, the company said.

"We can't wait to see what paths our cast members take with Disney Aspire," the company said in a blog post.

Disney joins other large corporations that have begun paying tuition for workers in a job market with historically low unemployment. In May, Walmart said it will offer workers the chance to get a college degree at three universities with online programs.

Starbucks partnered with Arizona State University to offer tuition coverage for U.S. workers earning a bachelor's degree.


Disney is rolling out its program in phases, with the first limited to online classes. In-classroom courses could be added if there's demand for them, a spokeswoman said.

Disney's program is being administered by Guild Education, the same Denver-based firm operating Walmart's program.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcareersjobsdisneyDisney Worlddisneylandu.s. & worldtuitioncollege
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEY
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
WakandaCon brings world of 'Black Panther' to life
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell put new spin on iconic story in 'Christopher Robin'
More disney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
Spotify previews this summer's most-streamed songs
Barbara Harris, actress and Second City co-founder, dies at age 83
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 boys die after being pulled from Kankakee River; dad held on neglect charges
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected Wednesday
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
Arlington National Cemetery evacuated after bomb threat
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunction at motel
Man charged with killing missing woman found strangled in Chicago Lawn backyard
Show More
Spotify previews this summer's most-streamed songs
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy and pleasant
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
More News