ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer for upcoming live-action adaptation

(Walt Disney Studios)

Calling all "Dumbo" fans, the new trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation is here!


The live-action "Dumbo" expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

The film is directed by Tim Burton and features a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to portray Dumbo and many of his four-legged counterparts.

"Dumbo" hits theaters on March 29, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsdisneytrailers
Related
Disney's live-action 'Dumbo' gets teaser trailer
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Escape from Chicago to Louisville on a budget
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
'Widows,' a thriller starring Viola Davis, showcases many facets of Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
Chicago Weather: Snow coming Thursday
Pumpkin thrown from overpass on Indiana Toll Road causes crash
Former White Sox pitcher barely escapes Southern California wildfire
Chicago alderman hospitalized after 'shortness of breath'
Illinois Catholic Church official rips handling of sex abuse cases
Huntley animal shelter asks for help fostering puppies
Family of hit-and-run victims sue Chicago police
Show More
Judge admonishes El Chapo's defense attorney after opening statements
Man shot by police on Chicago's West Side
Christmas tree stands for 44 years to honor late father's vow
Swastika at Trinity HS latest racist incident in west suburban schools
Harrowing details released on deadly Southwest flight
More News