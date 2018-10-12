Disney releases trailer for live-action 'Aladdin' movie

The first trailer for the new live-action "Aladdin" movie has been released.The film is a remake of the blockbuster Disney animated movie that hit theaters in 1992.Will Smith will play the Genie, a character made famous by the late Robin Williams. Aladdin will be played by Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.The film is directed by Guy Ritchie."Aladdin" premiers on May 24, 2019.The film is produced by Disney, the parent company of ABC7.