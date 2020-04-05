Coronavirus

Disney waives monthly payments, offers refunds for parks' annual passholders

Disney is waiving payments and offering refunds for annual passholders who can't experience the magic of its theme parks during the coronavirus crisis.

The company announced that effective Sunday, April 5, it will automatically stop and waive all upcoming payments while Disney World and Disneyland are closed. Disney is also offering refunds for payments made between March 14 and April 4. Payments will resume once parks reopen.

Alternatively, passholders can postpone payments in order to allow their passes to be valid beyond the originally scheduled expiration date.

For those who already paid in full, Disney is extending the expiration date on their passes to the number of days the parks are closed. These passholders also have the option to ask for a partial refund for the closure period.

"We want to thank you for your patience as we work through the many details related to the temporary closure of the theme parks," the company's website reads.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth addresses UK as nation sees spike in virus deaths
Chicago neighbors cheer first responders during hospital shift change
Chicago small business prints banners for others struggling during Coronavirus Pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Westlake Hospital temporarily reopening to treat patients infected with COVID-19
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
'Sunday Arts Takeover' kicks off with performances on Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram
'The number is sobering': Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 10K
ABC 7 to air Roman Catholic Mass for Palm, Easter Sunday
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 10,357 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Wisconsin moves ahead with in-person voting amid 'stay-at-home' order
Former Dallas chief awaits approval as next CPD superintendent
What to do if you're having trouble paying bills during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News