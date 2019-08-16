Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland: Woman saves ticket she won 30 years ago, gets into park for free

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A Canadian woman made it back to Disneyland more than 30 years after her last visit. She had a prize to cash in.

Tamia Richardson of Edington, Alberta last visited Disneyland when she was 14 years old. It was during Disneyland's 30th anniversary and Tamia won a pass to use for a return visit.

She kept the pass and used it Thursday when she returned to Disneyland with her two daughters Mia and Maren.

Her wait paid off. In 1985 her ticket price was $16.50!
