Arts & Entertainment

Disney's Freeform claps back against critics of 'Little Mermaid' casting

BURBANK, Calif. -- A Disney-owned cable television channel is responding to critics who are upset that a black woman was cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."

Last week, Disney announced that Halle Bailey, half of the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle, was chosen for the lead role and many are standing by that decision.

RELATED: Halle Bailey joins Disney's live-action 'Little Mermaid' cast as Ariel

Bailey also stars in the series "Grown-ish" which airs on Disney's Freeform, and that's who issued a scathing response to critics who prompted the hashtag #NotMyAriel on social media after the casting announcement.

In an open letter on Instagram to the "Poor, Unfortunate Souls," Freeform called the 19-year-old "highly-talented" and that the film, and ultimately, the character of Ariel is a "work of fiction."



The new movie is expected to incorporate songs from the 1989 animated hit, as well as new music from the original composer for the film. And, of course, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Some of the tunes include "Under the Sea," ''Part of Your World" and "Kiss the Girl."

The studio is expected to announce additional cast members in coming weeks. Production is expected to start early next year.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneymovie news
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side, CPD says
Small plane crashes onto I-88 Tollway
66 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago 4th of July weekend violence
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
1 killed in shooting outside Harvey sports bar
Woman falls 40 feet at Soldier Field during CONCACAF Gold Cup final
ICE privacy invasion allegations add to fears about planned raids
Show More
Search resumes for teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan
Iran says its volleyball team was delayed for hours at O'Hare Airport
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Woman says clinic implanted wrong embryos in IVF mix-up
Prosecutors seek to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
More TOP STORIES News