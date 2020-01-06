Arts & Entertainment

Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes highest-grossing film directed by a woman

"Frozen 2'' on Sunday reached $1.33 billion in the box office, making it the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman in worldwide ticket sales.

Jennifer Lee co-directed both "Frozen" films with Chris Buck and now runs Disney Animation.

RELATED: 'Frozen 2' review: Visually stunning and worthy successor to the original

With this accolade, she surpassed her own record from the first "Frozen" at $1.28 billion.

"Frozen 2" also charts as the highest-grossing animated film, so long as you don't count last year's "Lion King," which finished at $1.66 billion.

Disney considers that remake live-action even though it was largely computer-generated.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmoviesdisneymovie newsmovie reviewu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infant beaten to death in Chicago Lawn: autopsy
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on the East Side: CPD
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts Monday
Recreational marijuana supply low at some Chicago dispensaries
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Show More
Man killed, woman injured in Maywood house fire: officials
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
'Hamilton' ends Chicago run after over 3 years
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, quiet Monday
Security guard who fatally shot man at NW Side restaurant won't face charges: CPD
More TOP STORIES News