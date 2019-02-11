Do good: 3 charity events to check out in Chicago this week

iMentor Chicago Mentor Orientation - Loop

Looking to make a difference this week?From becoming a mentor to CPS students to a benefit concert for a music school, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---This Tuesday, get a head start on joining the next class of iMentors. At this orientation, you'll get to meet other like-minded volunteers who want to make a difference in the lives of CPS students -- and learn more about the role's responsibilities.Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m.iMentor office, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Floor 9FreeIf you are a college student, have Greek roots or just want to help people in need, this event is for you. This year, the annual Midwest Pan-Hellenic Youthball dinner will be held at the Swisshotel. Proceeds will go toward aid to communities in Greece trying to rebuild their lives after last summer's wildfires.Saturday, Feb.16, 7 p.m.-midnightSwissotel Chicago, 323 E. Upper Wacker Drive, Floor 42$75. More ticket options available.If you're a College of Music alum, bring your musicality this Sunday to the Alumni Appreciation Concert and awards reception. You'll join forces with VanderCook alumni and friends will and members of the symphonic band, concert choir, orchestra and guitar ensemble for fun onstage.Sunday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.VanderCook College of Music, 3125 S. Federal St.Free