Do good: 3 charity events to check out in Chicago this week

From becoming a mentor to CPS students to a benefit concert for a music school, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
iMentor Chicago Mentor Orientation - Loop
This Tuesday, get a head start on joining the next class of iMentors. At this orientation, you'll get to meet other like-minded volunteers who want to make a difference in the lives of CPS students -- and learn more about the role's responsibilities.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: iMentor office, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Floor 9
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
15th Annual Midwest Pan-Hellenic Youthball
If you are a college student, have Greek roots or just want to help people in need, this event is for you. This year, the annual Midwest Pan-Hellenic Youthball dinner will be held at the Swisshotel. Proceeds will go toward aid to communities in Greece trying to rebuild their lives after last summer's wildfires.
When: Saturday, Feb.16, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Swissotel Chicago, 323 E. Upper Wacker Drive, Floor 42
Price: $75. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
VanderCook's 5th Annual Alumni Concert
If you're a College of Music alum, bring your musicality this Sunday to the Alumni Appreciation Concert and awards reception. You'll join forces with VanderCook alumni and friends will and members of the symphonic band, concert choir, orchestra and guitar ensemble for fun onstage.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: VanderCook College of Music, 3125 S. Federal St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register