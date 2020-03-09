Arts & Entertainment

Dolly Parton wants to be on cover of Playboy for 75th birthday

Dolly Parton turned 74 this year. And she's not letting her age stop her from planning her Playboy return.

Parton graced the magazine's cover in 1978 when she was 32. She wants return -- for her 75th birthday, reported CNN.

"I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," Parton told 60 Minutes Australia over the weekend. "See, I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it - I don't know if they will - if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

Age is just a number for Parton. The country music artist doesn't plan to retire anytime soon and with all the "nips and tucks" she's had, it helps her stay looking young, she said.

"The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much," she said.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has a new A+E documentary special, Biography: Dolly that debuts April 12. The film will touch on her extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty to her early days in Nashville.

