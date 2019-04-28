Dominic DiFrisco, voice of Chicago's Italian-American Community, dead at 85

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dominic DiFrisco, the man known as the "voice of Chicago's Italian-American Community," died Saturday morning due to complications from lymphoma.He was 85.For decades, he steered our broadcast booth during the annual Columbus Day Parade.After graduating from Fordham University in 1955, DiFrisco began his public relations career that brought him to Chicago in 1962, thanks to an introduction to then-Mayor Richard J. Daley. His career in public relations gave him the perfect background as a bridge-builder between the public and private sectors.DiFrisco was born November 14, 1933, in the Bronx to Leoluca and Antonina, immigrants from Corleone, Sicily.A wake will be held noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington St., Chicago. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii.