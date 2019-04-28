Arts & Entertainment

Dominic DiFrisco, voice of Chicago's Italian-American Community, dead at 85

EMBED <>More Videos

The man known as the "voice of Chicago's Italian-American Community," Dominic Frisco, has died at 85.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dominic DiFrisco, the man known as the "voice of Chicago's Italian-American Community," died Saturday morning due to complications from lymphoma.

He was 85.

For decades, he steered our broadcast booth during the annual Columbus Day Parade.

After graduating from Fordham University in 1955, DiFrisco began his public relations career that brought him to Chicago in 1962, thanks to an introduction to then-Mayor Richard J. Daley. His career in public relations gave him the perfect background as a bridge-builder between the public and private sectors.

DiFrisco was born November 14, 1933, in the Bronx to Leoluca and Antonina, immigrants from Corleone, Sicily.

A wake will be held noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington St., Chicago. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagocelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 injured in I-55 crash at Damen
Navy recruit collapses, dies during training
Former Sen. Richard Lugar dies at 87
Little leaguer throws inspirational first pitch after suffering stroke
Giants draft pick injured, college teammate killed in shooting
Mother of 3 shot by stray bullet in front of children in Chicago cellphone store
Cerebral palsy won't stop young drummer from achieving his goals
Show More
VIDEO: Killer Whales play with food, teach calf how to hunt
Synagogue shooter's gun appears to have malfunctioned: Sheriff
States consider limits on balloon releases over pollution concerns
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Royal baby watch: Everything to know about Baby Sussex
More TOP STORIES News