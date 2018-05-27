ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian West clashes with Donda's House co-founder Rhymefest; charity named for Kanye West's mother announces name change

EMBED </>More Videos

Donda's House in Chicago is changing its name, but says its mission is the same. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Donda's House in Chicago is changing its name, but says its mission is the same.

The non-profit, named after Kanye West's mother, released a statement late Saturday night announcing the name change as a result of a series of tweets from Kim Kardashian West.


She threatened to take the organization away from one of its co-founders, Chicago artist Rhymefest, saying, "You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda's House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST"


Rhymefest posted a statement on Twitter in response to Kardashian-West saying in part, "How can you criticize an organization you've never been to OR that you've never even talked to the Executive Director or any of the team...I actually knew and was mentored by Dr. Donda West personally and have met and spoke to hundreds of her students and mentees who not only support the work that we are doing in Chicago, but compel it. "



So far, there's been no word from Kanye about this fallout.

Donda's House works to support young people in the city through education and the arts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcharitykanye westkim kardashianChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News