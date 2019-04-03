Don't miss these 2 top films leaving Chicago theaters soon

It's often hard to predict when the new release you planned to see on the big screen will leave your local theater. Factors like ticket sales and distribution contracts figure into the equation, but in general, movies can stay in theaters anywhere from a mere two weeks to many months.
Read on for the highest-rated "old" new releases still screening in Chicago theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare -- a romantic comedy -- and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 69 percent and an Audience Score of 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" has had a mixed but generally positive response.
The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," while Bilge Ebiri of New York Magazine/Vulture noted, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."
"Isn't It Romantic" is now only playing at one theater in Chicago, so you may want to act fast. You can catch it at Regal Webster Place 11 (1471 W. Webster Ave.) through Thursday, April 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Alita: Battle Angel
When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.
With a Tomatometer Score of 60 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Alita: Battle Angel" has proven potential.
"It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious," according to Sam Adams of Slate.
"Alita: Battle Angel" is now only playing at AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through Thursday, April 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.