Don't miss these 3 top comedies screening around Evanston

Here are the top-ranked comedy films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida, the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 28, with a consensus that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
You can catch it at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24.