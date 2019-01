Don't miss these 3 top comedies screening around Evanston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Looking to lighten the mood? Don't miss this week's lineup of comedies showing on the big screen in and around Evanston.Here are the top-ranked comedy films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Stan & Ollie" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 28, with a consensus that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."You can catch it at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets