Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around Chicago

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Ray
Born on a sharecropping plantation in Northern Florida, Ray Charles went blind at seven. Inspired by a fiercely independent mom who insisted he make his own way, He found his calling and his gift behind a piano keyboard. Touring across the Southern musical circuit, the soulful singer gained a reputation and then exploded with worldwide fame when he pioneered couping gospel and country together.
With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 2004 release is well worth your time. According to the site's critical consensus, "An engrossing and energetic portrait of a great musician's achievements and foibles, Ray is anchored by Jamie Foxx's stunning performance as Ray Charles."
It's screening at ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Sunday, February 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Green Book is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "Green Book takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Wednesday, February 20; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Thursday, February 21; ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Thursday, February 21; and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Thursday, February 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 61 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bohemian Rhapsody is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.), Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.), and Regal Webster Place 11 (1471 W. Webster Ave.) through Thursday, Februar 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
