Don't miss these 3 top films leaving Naperville theaters soon

It's harder than you think to know when the movie you planned to see on the big screen will leave your local theater. Factors like ticket sales and distribution contracts figure into the equation, but in general, movies can stay in theaters anywhere from a mere two weeks to many months.
Read on for the highest-rated "old" new releases still screening in Naperville theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 70 percent and an Audience Score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," while Bilge Ebiri of New York Magazine/Vulture noted, "It's the Inception of rom-coms. Sort of."
"Isn't It Romantic" is now only playing at one theater in Naperville -- a big hint that it could be leaving local theaters soon. It's screening at AMC Naperville 16 (2815 Showplace Drive) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Happy Death Day 2U
Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.
With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is also worth seeing. "'Along the lines of other recent inexpensive genre efforts that behave more like franchise blockbusters by building out their lore and doubling down on their nerdiness," according to David Sims of the Atlantic, while Salon.com's Matthew Rozsa said, "It is instead that rarity - a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie."
"Happy Death Day 2U" is also now only playing at one theater in Naperville. You can catch it at AMC Naperville 16 (2815 Showplace Drive) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Alita: Battle Angel
When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.
With a Tomatometer Score of 60 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Alita: Battle Angel" is deserving of your time. "It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious," noted Sam Adams of Slate, while Tony Baker Comedy's Tony Baker said, "When the action would kick off you could really see the choreography. You could see the movements being executed, you could see what's being done...Alita could really fight."
"Alita: Battle Angel," too, is down to just a few showtimes left in area theaters. Get a piece of the action at AMC Naperville 16 (2815 Showplace Drive) through Wednesday, Mar. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
