Don't miss these 4 top dramas screening around Chicago

Image: If Beale Street Could Talk/TMDb

By Hoodline
Looking to reflect on the humanity of it all? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Chicago.

Here are the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

If Beale Street Could Talk



After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release. According to the site's critical consensus, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II



This film follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through and Studio Movie Grill - Chatham (210 W. 87th St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."

With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16, with a consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) and ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

You can catch it at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
