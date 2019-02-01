Don't miss these 4 top dramas screening around Chicago

Here are the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Oct. 19. According to the site's critical consensus, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
McCarthy's performance has garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7 and AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has become a favorite since its release on Aug. 10. The site's critical consensus notes that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
The biographical comedy-drama has earned six Oscar nods, including Best Director and Best Picture.
You can catch it at MC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 5; and ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
This must-see film snagged 10 Oscar nominations, including Olivia Colman's turn as Queen Anne for Best Actress.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.), AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.), AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.), and Regal Webster Place 11 (1471 W. Webster Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
At Eternity's Gate
Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him.
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "At Eternity's Gate" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 16, with a consensus that "Led by mesmerizing work from Willem Dafoe in the central role, 'At Eternity's Gate' intriguingly imagines Vincent Van Gogh's troubled final days."
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.