Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Elgin

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Elgin.Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14, and it's now fresh off a win for Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes.The critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."Catch it on the big screen at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Rd.) through Monday, Jan. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 21. According to the site's critical consensus, the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."Interested? It's playing at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Rd.) through Monday, Jan. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 65 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."Catch it on the big screen at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Rd.) through Monday, Jan. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch according to the viewing public, with a critical consensus that it "hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Rd.) through Sunday, Jan. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets