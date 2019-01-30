Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Elgin

Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Elgin. From an Oscar-nominated animated film to a fantasy-adventure flick, there's something for every type of movie lover.
Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling life as an ordinary high school student and as a new Spider-Man. His life gets even more complicated when Kingpin uses a super collider to access a parallel dimension. Soon, other Spideys from across the "Spider-Verse" begin appearing in Miles' world.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's screening at Marcus Elgin Cinema through Monday, Feb. 4.
The Favourite
Set in 18th century England, the story follows the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill. That relationship, however, is soon threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, and the two cousins compete to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at Marcus Elgin Cinema through Thursday, Jan. 31.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody -- that is until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights. They join forces with the legendary wizard Merlin to take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With an 87 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release , with a consensus that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Catch it on the big screen at Marcus Elgin Cinema through Monday, Feb. 4.
Lilo & Stitch
In this animated science fiction film, a blue extraterrestrial from a faraway planet escapes from a mad scientist and crashes on a Hawaiian Island. He is taken in by an independent little girl named Lilo, given the name Stitch and learns about friendship, loyalty and 'ohana, the Hawaiian tradition of family.
With a critical approval rating of 86 percent and an audience score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Lilo & Stitch" has proven a solid viewing choice. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "Edgier than traditional Disney fare, Lilo and Stitch explores issues of family while providing a fun and charming story."
You can catch it at Marcus Elgin Cinema starting Friday, Feb. 1.