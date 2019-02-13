Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Chicago

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Sept. 28. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
It's playing at Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Thursday, Feb. 21; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Thursday, Feb. 21; and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a 96 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Aug. 10. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
It's screening at Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's screening at AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through Thursday, Feb. 21 and AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21; Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 19; AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Thursday, Feb. 21; and Regal Webster Place 11 (1471 W. Webster Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
