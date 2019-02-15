"Dragon" finale takes flight early in Elgin this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a critical approval rating of 99 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus indicates that, "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
You can catch it at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) starting Thursday, Feb. 21 -- a day early. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, based on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a 79 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that the film "takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
The movie is up for Best Picture and four other statues at this year's Academy Awards.
It's playing at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Monday, Feb. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a 74 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that the revenge flick "delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
You can catch it at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Happy Death Day 2U
Tree Gelbman learns that dying over and over again was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
With a critical approval rating of 67 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch for horror fans. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "A funnier follow-up with a sci-fi bent, 'Happy Death Day 2U' isn't as fiendishly fresh as its predecessor, but fans of the original may still be sufficiently entertained."
It's screening at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms was all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a critical approval rating of 66 percent and an audience score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch for fans of the newly reinvigorated romantic comedy form. The critical consensus notes, "It follows as many genre conventions as it mocks, but 'Isn't It Romantic' is a feel-good rom-com with some satirical bite -- and a star well-suited for both."
Interested? It's playing at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
