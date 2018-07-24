Drake cancels Chicago concert with Migos at United Center

Due to tour adjustments, the August 20th @Drake and @Migos show is now cancelled. Refunds will be offered at the point of purchase.



For show details and the official Drake statement, visit: https://t.co/VMS1V3LSVV pic.twitter.com/UNSdd7HbS3 — United Center (@UnitedCenter) July 24, 2018

The United Center announced Tuesday Drake has cancelled his August 20 show with Migos at the United Center due to "tour adjustments."In a statement, Drake said "In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour schedule. The tour will now kick off in Kansas City on August 10th, with a limited number of additional shows being rescheduled."The statement concludes, "Scheduled August 20th show in Chicago, IL will be cancelled. Refunds will be offered at point of purchase."No further information has been released.